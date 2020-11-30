On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 1:14 pm
< a min read
      

PIEDMONT (0-2)

Foote 2-6 1-2 5, Clements-Owens 4-12 2-4 13, Jolly 8-12 1-2 19, Quick 2-6 0-0 5, Stimpson 3-6 0-0 7, Cranford 1-5 3-4 5, Richter 1-5 0-0 3, Palmer 0-1 0-0 0, Chumney 0-2 0-0 0, Meeler 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Cox 0-2 1-2 1, McKnight 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 8-14 58.

W. CAROLINA (3-1)

Cork 4-6 2-3 10, M.Halvorsen 5-14 6-6 20, McCray 3-10 0-1 7, McMahon 7-11 0-0 20, Harris 4-7 1-2 10, McGhie 1-6 0-0 3, Massey 1-5 4-6 6, Langlais 2-3 0-3 4, Thomas 1-3 1-2 4, Miles 1-3 1-1 3, B.Halvorsen 1-2 0-0 2, Ransom 1-1 5-6 7, Elks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 20-30 96.

Halftime_W. Carolina 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Piedmont 8-31 (Clements-Owens 3-9, Jolly 2-4, Quick 1-2, Richter 1-4, Stimpson 1-4, Chumney 0-1, Meeler 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Cranford 0-2, Smith 0-3), W. Carolina 14-39 (McMahon 6-8, M.Halvorsen 4-12, Harris 1-2, Thomas 1-3, McCray 1-5, McGhie 1-5, B.Halvorsen 0-1, Massey 0-1, Miles 0-2). Fouled Out_Palmer, Meeler. Rebounds_Piedmont 37 (Foote 11), W. Carolina 41 (Cork 10). Assists_Piedmont 11 (Jolly 4), W. Carolina 17 (M.Halvorsen, McCray, Harris 3). Total Fouls_Piedmont 24, W. Carolina 14.

