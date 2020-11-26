W. Kentucky 75, Memphis 69

W. KENTUCKY (1-0)
C.Williams 5-8 2-3 14, Bassey 8-13 4-6 21, Anderson 2-6 2-2 6, Cooper 1-4 5-7 8, Hollingsworth 6-11 4-4 18, Frampton 1-6 0-0 3, McKnight 0-3 2-2 2, Rawls 1-2 0-0 3, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 19-24 75.
MEMPHIS (1-0)
Jeffries 3-9 0-0 6, Cisse 3-5 0-0 6, Lomax 2-5 1-2 5, Nolley 9-17 1-1 25, Quinones 1-5 2-4 5, Ellis 5-13 2-4 14, Baugh 3-6 0-0 6, Dandridge 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hardaway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 6-11 69.
Halftime_Memphis 35-34. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 8-21 (C.Williams 2-3, Hollingsworth 2-4, Bassey 1-2, Rawls 1-2, Cooper 1-3, Frampton 1-6, Anderson 0-1), Memphis 9-20 (Nolley 6-10, Ellis 2-6, Quinones 1-2, Jeffries 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Lomax, Nolley, Quinones. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 42 (Bassey 14), Memphis 27 (Jeffries 10). Assists_W. Kentucky 12 (Cooper 5), Memphis 15 (Lomax 4). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 15, Memphis 23.
