W. Kentucky 93, N. Iowa 87

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 6:44 pm
W. KENTUCKY (0-0)

Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Bassey 5-13 0-0 11, J.Anderson 3-6 1-2 7, Cooper 0-3 2-2 2, Hollingsworth 8-18 10-13 26, Frampton 3-5 5-5 14, McKnight 7-10 6-6 21, Osawe 1-2 0-0 2, Rawls 1-3 3-3 5. Totals 30-65 27-31 93.

N. IOWA (0-0)

Carter 9-15 1-2 28, Phyfe 2-5 2-2 7, Born 5-12 3-3 16, Green 10-20 2-3 28, Pickford 0-0 0-0 0, Kimmons 2-5 1-1 5, Heise 1-4 0-0 3, Betz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 9-11 87.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 39-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 6-20 (Frampton 3-4, McKnight 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bassey 1-5, J.Anderson 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Rawls 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-4), N. Iowa 20-39 (Carter 9-13, Green 6-12, Born 3-7, Phyfe 1-2, Heise 1-3, Kimmons 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 37 (Bassey 8), N. Iowa 29 (Carter, Green 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 14 (McKnight 3), N. Iowa 16 (Green 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 16, N. Iowa 21.

