Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51

DELAWARE ST. (0-0)
Baucum 1-2 1-2 3, Bennett 2-4 0-2 5, Kent 3-9 2-3 9, Fragala 2-12 2-3 8, Wiley 2-12 5-6 11, Robinson 2-6 5-6 10, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 14-53 16-24 51.
WAKE FOREST (0-0)
Massoud 3-8 0-0 9, Mucius 2-4 5-6 9, DuBose 3-7 0-0 8, Johnson 5-8 2-2 16, Williamson 3-6 1-3 7, Wilkins 3-4 3-4 10, Neath 1-6 4-4 6, Ingraham 7-7 5-5 19, Antonio 4-8 0-0 12, Adams 4-5 3-6 11, Okpomo 0-0 2-2 2, Buchanan 0-1 0-0 0, Lester 0-1 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-66 25-32 111.
Halftime_Wake Forest 59-30. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 7-25 (Fragala 2-8, Wiley 2-8, Robinson 1-1, Bennett 1-2, Kent 1-6), Wake Forest 14-31 (Johnson 4-6, Antonio 4-8, Massoud 3-7, DuBose 2-3, Wilkins 1-2, Buchanan 0-1, Lester 0-1, Mucius 0-1, Williamson 0-2). Fouled Out_Kent. Rebounds_Delaware St. 22 (Bennett, Robinson 5), Wake Forest 45 (Johnson 7). Assists_Delaware St. 11 (Baucum, Fragala, Robinson 3), Wake Forest 21 (Neath 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 23, Wake Forest 21.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments