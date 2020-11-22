On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Washington 20, Cincinnati 9

November 22, 2020 4:11 pm
Cincinnati 0 9 0 0 9
Washington 7 0 10 3 20

First Quarter

Was_Gibson 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 1:38.

Second Quarter

Cin_Green 5 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 7:32.

Cin_FG Bullock 53, 1:39.

Third Quarter

Was_S.Sims 3 pass from Smith (D.Hopkins kick), 8:58.

Was_FG D.Hopkins 32, 4:47.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG D.Hopkins 50, 9:44.

A_0.

Cin Was
First downs 18 20
Total Net Yards 272 325
Rushes-yards 18-70 34-164
Passing 202 161
Punt Returns 2-19 2-13
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 1-12 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-44-1 17-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-31 2-5
Punts 5-48.6 5-50.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-31 6-49
Time of Possession 29:14 30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Finley 1-19, Perine 5-19, Bernard 9-18, Burrow 2-12, Erickson 1-2. Washington, Gibson 16-94, McKissic 6-43, Barber 8-28, Thomas 1-2, Smith 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 22-34-0-203, Finley 3-10-1-30. Washington, Smith 17-25-1-166.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 9-85, Green 4-41, Bernard 4-37, Higgins 3-26, Sample 2-29, Erickson 1-8, Tate 1-5, Perine 1-2. Washington, McLaurin 5-84, McKissic 3-26, S.Sims 3-13, C.Sims 2-20, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-10, Wright 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 58, Bullock 34. Washington, D.Hopkins 38.

