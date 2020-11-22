Washington 20, Cincinnati 9

|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|0
|—
|9
|Washington
|7
|0
|10
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
Was_Gibson 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 1:38.
Second Quarter
Cin_Green 5 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 7:32.
Cin_FG Bullock 53, 1:39.
Third Quarter
Was_S.Sims 3 pass from Smith (D.Hopkins kick), 8:58.
Was_FG D.Hopkins 32, 4:47.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG D.Hopkins 50, 9:44.
A_0.
___
|
|Cin
|Was
|First downs
|18
|20
|Total Net Yards
|272
|325
|Rushes-yards
|18-70
|34-164
|Passing
|202
|161
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-12
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-44-1
|17-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|2-5
|Punts
|5-48.6
|5-50.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-31
|6-49
|Time of Possession
|29:14
|30:46
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Finley 1-19, Perine 5-19, Bernard 9-18, Burrow 2-12, Erickson 1-2. Washington, Gibson 16-94, McKissic 6-43, Barber 8-28, Thomas 1-2, Smith 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 22-34-0-203, Finley 3-10-1-30. Washington, Smith 17-25-1-166.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 9-85, Green 4-41, Bernard 4-37, Higgins 3-26, Sample 2-29, Erickson 1-8, Tate 1-5, Perine 1-2. Washington, McLaurin 5-84, McKissic 3-26, S.Sims 3-13, C.Sims 2-20, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-10, Wright 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 58, Bullock 34. Washington, D.Hopkins 38.
