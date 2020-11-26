On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington LT Cornelius Lucas out again for Dallas game

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 3:29 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington left tackle Cornelius Lucas is missing his second straight game with an ankle injury in a Thanksgiving visit to Dallas.

With Lucas out again, Morgan Moses will start again at left tackle instead of right tackle and David Sharpe will again start at right tackle. Sharpe made his first start of the season in last week’s 20-9 win against Cincinnati.

Washington safety Deshazor Everett had already been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Troy Apke is making his second straight start at free safety.

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is out after aggravating a rib injury that sidelined him for three games early in the season.

Both kickers are on the injury report but will play. Washington’s Dustin Hopkins was held out of practice all week with a right groin injury. Greg Zuerlein of Dallas is active after being limited during the week by a back issue.

