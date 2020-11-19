On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Washington Nationals moving Triple-A affiliate to Rochester

By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 3:55 pm
< a min read
      

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A affiliate back to upstate New York after two years on the West Coast.

The Nationals announced Thursday that they will relocate from Fresno, California, to Rochester of the International League. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.

“We are very excited to partner with the Rochester Red Wings and to have our Triple-A affiliate back in the region,” Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “The Red Wings are a well-built, well-run organization that will be an asset to our player development system, and we are proud to be a part of Rochester, New York’s rich baseball tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.”

Washington’s Triple-A franchise was in nearby Syracuse of the International League for 10 seasons, a run that ended two years ago. The New York Mets bought the Syracuse Chiefs in 2017, but the Nationals supplied players for one more season.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Rochester also has been affiliated with the Orioles (1961-2002) and Cardinals (1929-60).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two sets of sisters graduate from MCRD Parris Island