Wednesday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced WR Javon Wims two-game suspension was upheld for his actions in a game against New Orleans on on Nov.1.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Jalen Thompson for injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Ted Ginn Jr. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Khari Lee to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims for injured reserve.

