On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 2:56 pm
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Announced WR Javon Wims two-game suspension was upheld for his actions in a game against New Orleans on on Nov.1.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Jalen Thompson for injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Ted Ginn Jr. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Khari Lee to the practice squad.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims for injured reserve.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIST scientists are researching how to accurately measure safe levels of glyphosate in oat products