Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach, Andy Haines hitting coach, Chris Hook pitching coach, Steve Karsay bullpen coach, Pat Murphy bench coach, Craig Counsell manager, Jason Lane base coach and Walker Mckinven pitching, catching and strategy coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced WR Javon Wims two-game suspension was upheld for his actions in a game against New Orleans on Nov.1.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Jalen Thompson for injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Ted Ginn Jr. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Khari Lee to the practice squad. Placed QB Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Monctief to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Dante Pettis of San Francisco waivers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Stefen Wisniewski to the active roster. Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Kendrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed LB Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE William Gholston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated WR Steven Sims for injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Dustin Takarski to a two-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.