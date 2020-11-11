Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted OF Arbert Cipion from the Rocky Mountain Vibes (FL).
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted qualifying offer.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Kevin Gausman has accepted qualifying offer.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Dale Burdick to a contract extension.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP to a contract extension. Signed RHP Gaylon Viney.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Mateos Kekatos.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Nate McMillan assistant coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Joseph. Activated CB Bryon Murphy and OLB Devon Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G J.R. Sweezy and DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the active roster. Placed LB Adarius Taylor on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve. Signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad. Activated LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Winston Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Atlanta.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated QB Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Indianapolis.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB DeVante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Corey Ballentine off waivers from New York Giants.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated TE Hunter Bryant to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Kevin Strong.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Dexter Williams on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed RB Mike Weber to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Preston Williams on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Holton Hill on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Tae Crowder to return from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster. Signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad. Designated CB Neiko Thorpe to return from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Adoree’ Jackson from injured reserve. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments