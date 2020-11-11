Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Re-signed LHP Robbie Ray to a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Marcus Stroman has accepted qualifying offer.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Kevin Gausman has accepted qualifying offer.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Dale Burdick to a contract extension.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP to a contract extension. Signed RHP Gaylon Viney.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Mateos Kekatos.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Nate McMillan assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Joseph. Activated CB Bryon Murphy and OLB Devon Kennard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G J.R. Sweezy and DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Kevin Peterson on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the active roster. Placed LB Adarius Taylor on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve. Signed OT O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad. Activated LB Jordan Evans and CB Mackensie Alexander from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Winston Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Atlanta.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated QB Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed P Hunter Niswander. Claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Indianapolis.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed CB DeVante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed CB Corey Ballentine off waivers from New York Giants.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated TE Hunter Bryant to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. Released DT Kevin Strong.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed RB Dexter Williams on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed RB Mike Weber to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Preston Williams on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Holton Hill on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Tae Crowder to return from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve. Promoted RB Austin Walter to the active roster. Signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the practice squad. Designated CB Neiko Thorpe to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Adoree’ Jackson from injured reserve. Placed S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major Indoor Soccer League

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Hunter Sulte to a homegrown player contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.