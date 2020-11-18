Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB OFFICE OF COMMISIONERS — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Announced INF Robinson Cano suspended for 162 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano suspended for 162-games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.<
