Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONERS — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Announced INF Robinson Cano suspended for 162 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Anthony Amicangelo.

NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Signed RHP Chase Ingram, RHP Kevin Long, OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Michael Murray, RHP Tyler Sullentrop and RHP Matt Vogel to contract extensions.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Danny Wirchansky.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.