Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 2:53 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment. Outrighted RHPs Ryan Weber and Matt Hall to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHP Robert Stephenson and OF Jameson Hannah from Cincinnati in exchange for RHPs Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jared Harper to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Seth DeValve to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Dante Fowler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Auden Tate and OL B.J. Finney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Obo Okoronkwo to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Christian Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated G Dru Samia from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Jameson Houston to the practice squad.

