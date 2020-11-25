Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF/OF Chris Shaw off waivers from San Francisco. Designated RHP Thomas Eshelman for assignment. Released INF Renato Nunez.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Arizona. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment. Outrighted RHPs Ryan Weber and Matt Hall to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed RHP Jordan Humphreys off waivers from San Francisco. Designated RHP Adam Cimber for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed C Aramis Garcia off waivers from San Francisco.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired RHP Robert Stephenson and OF Jameson Hannah from Cincinnati in exchange for RHPs Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Colorado. Claimed RHP Ashton Godeau off waivers from Colorado.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Cesar Trejo.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Daniel Procopio.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Tommy Shirley to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Announced Mike Miller as assistant coach, Zach Perterson and David Akinyooye as player development coaches.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jared Harper to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Seth DeValve to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Dante Fowler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DE Calais Campbell, OL Patrick Mekari and C Matt Skura on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed OT Jake Rodgers off waivers from Denver.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Auden Tate and OL B.J. Finney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Sione Takitaki on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed C Adam Redmond to the active roster. Promoted CBs Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB LeVante Bellamy. Activated LB Mark Barron from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed T Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. Activated WR Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad. Promoted DT Albert Huggins and DB Dee Virgin to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Scottie Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DT Corey Liuget and WR Steven Mitchell Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Andrew Brown from the Cincinnati practice squad and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. Placed WR Randall Cobb and DT P.J. Hall on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DT DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Obo Okoronkwo to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Christian Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Myles Gaskin to return from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated G Dru Samia from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated DT Sheldon Rankins to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Jameson Houston to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated DL Arik Armstead and OL Hroniss Grasu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC Dallas — Agreed to terms with MF Pablo Aranguiz from Club Universidad de Chile for undisclosed terms.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.