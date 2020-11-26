On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Week 13: Notre Dame-N Carolina; Iowa St-Texas top game menu

By ERIC OLSON
November 26, 2020 2:17 am
3 min read
      

The jockeying for position begins in earnest now that the first College Football Playoff rankings are out.

Among the four teams at the top, only Notre Dame (No. 2 CFP) is expected to face a strong challenge this week.

Alabama (No. 1) hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl rivalry, Clemson (No. 3) is at home against Pittsburgh and Ohio State (No. 4) visits Illinois. All three are favored by at least 24 points.

Notre Dame, looking to make the playoff for the second time in three years, will put its defense to the test against a North Carolina offense that’s scored at least 56 points in three games.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Notre Dame is allowing 16.6 points per game, fourth-best among Power Five teams. Under defensive coordinator Clark Lea, the Irish have held 31 of 34 opponents to 30 points or fewer.

North Carolina (No. 19) features the prolific Sam Howell at quarterback and the 1-2 punch of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams at running back. The Tar Heels have gained 500 yards in six straight games for the first time in at least 50 years.

BEST GAME

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas

The Cyclones, who haven’t won even a share of a conference title since 1912, will clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time with a win. Iowa State fans could have only dreamed to be in this position when Matt Campbell was hired five years ago.

Texas also controls its destiny. Beat the Cyclones and win out on the road against Kansas State and Kansas and the Longhorns will be back in Arlington, Texas, playing in the title game for the second time in three years.

The Longhorns haven’t had a game since Nov. 7 after an open date and a postponement due to COVID-19 at Kansas.

The Cyclones won 23-21 in Ames last year on Connor Assalley’s 36-yard field goal as time expired. They’ve lost four straight in Austin.

        Read more Sports News news.

HEISMAN WATCH

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Trask threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt last week and is the first SEC quarterback with 30 TD passes in seven games.

The opponent Saturday is Kentucky. Last year Trask replaced an injured Feleipe Franks in the fourth quarter and led two TD drives that rallied the Gators from a double-digit deficit to a 29-21 win over the Wildcats. Trask has been the starter ever since.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and North Carolina’s Mack Brown are the top two FBS coaches based on number of career wins. Kelly has 271 in 30 years, Brown has 257 in 32.

5 — Iowa’s win streak against border rival Nebraska.

6 — South Florida players who have attempted at least one pass.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

7 — Buffalo’s streak of games with no sacks allowed.

25 — Turnovers committed by Duke in eight games, most in the nation.

69 — Number of days it will be Saturday since UTEP has played a home game, the longest in-season stretch in program history.

72 — Consecutive games Oklahoma State has won when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points, the longest streak of its kind since at least 1980.

UNDER THE RADAR

Colorado at Southern California.

It’s a Pac-12 South meeting of unbeatens. The No. 19 Trojans didn’t need luck to win last week like they did their first two games. Their defense manhandled Utah. Colorado RB Jarek Broussard and WR Dimitri Stanley will challenge that defense this week.

HOT SEAT

Not much has gone right for Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin since a 2018 win over a nationally ranked Oregon. He’s 9-17 after ending last year on a seven-game losing streak and starting this season 0-2. Sumlin also is 0-2 against rival Arizona State. This week they’re nine-point underdogs on the road against UCLA and its hot-seat coach Chip Kelly.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need