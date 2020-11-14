Werts, Raynor help Georgia Southern hold off Bobcats 40-38

On Air: Meet the Press
By Associated Press
November 14, 2020 7:44 pm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, Alex Raynor kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern held off Texas State 40-38 in a shootout on Saturday.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) racked up 386 yards rushing as Werts (21 carries for 120) and Logan Wright (14-103) each topped 100 yards.

Texas State (1-9, 1-5), despite being outgained 437-299 in total yards, put together back-to-back TDs to scrap into a 21-20 lead before halftime, then twice came within two points after halftime before falling.

The Bobcats’ Tyler Vitt passed for 114 yards and a TD and Brady McBride passed for 155 more with two scores, including a late touchdown to Jah’marae Sheread that made it 40-38 with 2:50 left in the game.

Georgia Southern ran out the clock by twice converting on third down. Matt LaRoche tore off a 27-yard run on a third-and-4 deep in his own territory. Werts pounded out five yards to convert a final first down to wind down the final seconds.

