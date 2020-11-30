On Air: What's Working In Washington
Western Carolina routs Piedmont 96-58

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 2:42 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Sin’Cere McMahon and Matt Halvorsen scored 20 points apiece as Western Carolina beat Piedmont 96-58 on Monday.

McMahon hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as WCU was 14 of 39 from distance.

Xavier Cork added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tyler Harris had 10 points for Western Carolina (3-1).

Ryan Jolly had 19 points for the Lions. Orry Clements-Owens added 13 points, and Jordan Foote had 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

