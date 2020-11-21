White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 4:01 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14 on Saturday.

White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-2004). White threw for 269 yards with one interception.

Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter. Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis (5-2), which has won 14 straight home games. Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards.

The Lumberjacks (6-4) scored on Trae Self’s 7-yard pass to Xavier Gipson in the final minute of the half to get within 20-14.

The Lumberjacks were outgained 574-224 with Self being intercepted twice. Their other touchdown came on Brevin Randle’s 30-yard interception return.

This was Stephen F. Austin’s finale of a 10-game fall schedule. There is a possibility of playing one spring game for the FCS team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

