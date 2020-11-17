On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

By DAVE SKRETTA
November 17, 2020 11:33 am
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said “this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community.” Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as the interim coach.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Wichita State opens its season Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

___

Online: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.