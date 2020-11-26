On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wisconsin plays host to UAPB

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (1-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff goes up against Wisconsin in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per contest on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 0-11 against non-conference schools last season.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need