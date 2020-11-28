On Air: Federal News Network program
Wofford 111, Carver 37

By The Associated Press
November 28, 2020 4:07 pm
CARVER (0-3)

Coley 1-5 0-0 3, Ferrell 2-8 1-2 5, Hanna 0-1 0-0 0, Augusta 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 3-11 4-4 12, Simmons 3-10 4-4 12, Middlebrooks 1-4 0-0 3, Mayuen 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 11-49 9-10 37.

WOFFORD (2-0)

Jones 7-9 0-0 14, Mack 3-4 1-2 8, Hollowell 4-10 0-0 10, Murphy 6-10 3-3 16, Safford 4-5 1-1 9, Pringle 8-10 1-3 17, Godwin 7-10 1-1 15, Appelgren 5-7 2-3 12, Steelman 1-4 0-2 2, Gore 3-3 0-2 8. Totals 48-72 9-17 111.

Halftime_Wofford 59-10. 3-Point Goals_Carver 6-26 (Scott 2-6, Simmons 2-6, Coley 1-2, Middlebrooks 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Augusta 0-3, Mayuen 0-4), Wofford 6-18 (Gore 2-2, Hollowell 2-6, Mack 1-2, Murphy 1-4, Jones 0-1, Pringle 0-1, Steelman 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 10 (Ferrell, Augusta 3), Wofford 51 (Pringle 11). Assists_Carver 5 (Ferrell, Mayuen 2), Wofford 20 (Safford 6). Total Fouls_Carver 13, Wofford 8.

