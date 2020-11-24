Trending:
Wolves finalize deal with Knicks for veteran forward Davis

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 8:30 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired veteran forward Ed Davis from the New York Knicks for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and a 2026 second-round draft pick in a trade finalized Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Davis has played in 668 regular-season games, with 96 starts, for six NBA teams. He has averaged 6.3 points and 6.6 rebounds during his career.

The 6-foot-9 Davis was drafted 13th overall in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He’ll help fill an opening at power forward created by the departure of James Johnson in the draft-night deal that brought point guard Ricky Rubio back to the Timberwolves.

Evans and Spellman played sparingly for Minnesota last season after coming with headliner D’Angelo Russell from Golden State in the trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors.

