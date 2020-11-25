On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 4:30 pm
Wednesday, Nov. 25

EAST

Boston College 80, New Hampshire 44

Delaware 111, Salem International 54

Fordham 62, Stony Brook 58

Hofstra 81, Army 78

Pittsburgh 72, George Mason 57

Quinnipiac 71, Providence 65

Towson 89, East Carolina 81

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Samford 68

Appalachian St. 74, Charlotte 68

Austin Peay 88, North Alabama 78

Charleston Southern 79, Columbia International 52

Clemson 83, Furman 43

Duke 94, Longwood 64

Florida 90, Grambling St. 47

Georgia Tech 62, Georgia St. 38

Kentucky 86, Murray St. 60

Miami 74, Jacksonville 58

NC State 93, North Florida 65

North Carolina 90, Radford 61

SE Louisiana 99, Alcorn St. 65

South Alabama 70, Mobile 40

South Carolina 119, Coll. of Charleston 38

UAB 80, Edward Waters 57

UNC-Asheville 70, W. Carolina 59

UNC-Wilmington 67, Norfolk St. 47

Wofford 65, Winthrop 50

MIDWEST

Bradley 84, UMKC 70

E. Illinois 82, Ill.-Chicago 71

E. Michigan 65, S. Illinois 52

IUPUI 85, N. Illinois 61

Indiana 100, E. Kentucky 51

Iowa St. 69, Nebraska-Omaha 43

Michigan 93, Cent. Michigan 75

Ohio 76, Liberty 72

SIU-Edwardsville 66, Fort Wayne 50

Xavier 81, Detroit 73

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 96, Oral Roberts 49

Houston 97, Oklahoma 85

TCU 84, Incarnate Word 59

Texas 90, SMU 51

Texas A&M 77, Lamar 61

Texas Tech 89, Rio Grande 56

Texas-Arlington 74, Texas A&M-Commerce 45

UTEP 80, New Mexico St. 76, OT

FAR WEST

Stanford 108, Cal Poly 40

