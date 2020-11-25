Wednesday, Nov. 25
EAST
Boston College 80, New Hampshire 44
Delaware 111, Salem International 54
Fordham 62, Stony Brook 58
Hofstra 81, Army 78
Pittsburgh 72, George Mason 57
Quinnipiac 71, Providence 65
Towson 89, East Carolina 81
SOUTH
Alabama 83, Samford 68
Appalachian St. 74, Charlotte 68
Austin Peay 88, North Alabama 78
Charleston Southern 79, Columbia International 52
Clemson 83, Furman 43
Duke 94, Longwood 64
Florida 90, Grambling St. 47
Georgia Tech 62, Georgia St. 38
Kentucky 86, Murray St. 60
Miami 74, Jacksonville 58
NC State 93, North Florida 65
North Carolina 90, Radford 61
SE Louisiana 99, Alcorn St. 65
South Alabama 70, Mobile 40
South Carolina 119, Coll. of Charleston 38
UAB 80, Edward Waters 57
UNC-Asheville 70, W. Carolina 59
UNC-Wilmington 67, Norfolk St. 47
Wofford 65, Winthrop 50
MIDWEST
Bradley 84, UMKC 70
E. Illinois 82, Ill.-Chicago 71
E. Michigan 65, S. Illinois 52
IUPUI 85, N. Illinois 61
Indiana 100, E. Kentucky 51
Iowa St. 69, Nebraska-Omaha 43
Michigan 93, Cent. Michigan 75
Ohio 76, Liberty 72
SIU-Edwardsville 66, Fort Wayne 50
Xavier 81, Detroit 73
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 96, Oral Roberts 49
Houston 97, Oklahoma 85
TCU 84, Incarnate Word 59
Texas 90, SMU 51
Texas A&M 77, Lamar 61
Texas Tech 89, Rio Grande 56
Texas-Arlington 74, Texas A&M-Commerce 45
UTEP 80, New Mexico St. 76, OT
FAR WEST
Stanford 108, Cal Poly 40
