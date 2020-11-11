On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Linz Results

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 7:56 am
Wednesday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Oceane Dodin, France, def. Jil Teichmann (7), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, vs. Jana Fett, Croatia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

