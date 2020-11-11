WTA Linz Results

Wednesday
At Intersport Arena Linz
Linz, Austria
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Oceane Dodin, France, def. Jil Teichmann (7), Switzerland, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, vs. Jana Fett, Croatia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
