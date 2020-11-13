WTA Linz Results

Friday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, vs. Irina Bara, Romania, and Sara Sorribes Tormo (3), Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.