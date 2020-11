WTA Linz Results

By The Associated Press

Monday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Bernarda Pera (8), United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Sabine Lisicki, Germany, and Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 5-6, ret.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (2), Canada, vs. Julia Grabher and Mira Antonitsch, Austria, 6-3, 6-2.

