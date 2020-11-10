WTA Linz Results

Tuesday
At Intersport Arena Linz
Linz, Austria
Purse: $225,500
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Barbara Haas, Austria, 6-0, ret.
