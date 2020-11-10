WTA Linz Results

Tuesday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $225,500

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Barbara Haas, Austria, 6-0, ret.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.