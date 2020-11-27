Xavier 76, Toledo 73

TOLEDO (1-2)
Millner 5-11 6-8 17, Komagum 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 5-18 5-5 19, Littleson 2-5 0-0 4, Rollins 7-14 3-5 20, Saunders 1-5 3-4 6, Maranka 1-1 2-2 4, Acunzo 1-1 0-0 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-24 73.
XAVIER (3-0)
Carter 2-7 0-0 5, Freemantle 4-10 1-2 9, Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, Odom 4-8 0-0 8, Scruggs 6-10 2-4 15, Tandy 7-17 7-9 24, Griffin 3-6 2-2 8, Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-65 14-19 76.
Halftime_Toledo 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 10-19 (Jackson 4-9, Rollins 3-3, Acunzo 1-1, Millner 1-2, Saunders 1-2, Littleson 0-2), Xavier 6-22 (Tandy 3-5, Johnson 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Carter 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Odom 0-2, Freemantle 0-4). Rebounds_Toledo 34 (Millner 15), Xavier 38 (Carter 13). Assists_Toledo 13 (Jackson 6), Xavier 16 (Scruggs 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 19, Xavier 19. A_300 (10,250).
