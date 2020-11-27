On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Xavier 76, Toledo 73

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 2:14 pm
< a min read
      

TOLEDO (1-2)

Millner 5-11 6-8 17, Komagum 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 5-18 5-5 19, Littleson 2-5 0-0 4, Rollins 7-14 3-5 20, Saunders 1-5 3-4 6, Maranka 1-1 2-2 4, Acunzo 1-1 0-0 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-24 73.

XAVIER (3-0)

Carter 2-7 0-0 5, Freemantle 4-10 1-2 9, Johnson 1-6 2-2 5, Odom 4-8 0-0 8, Scruggs 6-10 2-4 15, Tandy 7-17 7-9 24, Griffin 3-6 2-2 8, Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-65 14-19 76.

Halftime_Toledo 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 10-19 (Jackson 4-9, Rollins 3-3, Acunzo 1-1, Millner 1-2, Saunders 1-2, Littleson 0-2), Xavier 6-22 (Tandy 3-5, Johnson 1-3, Scruggs 1-3, Carter 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Odom 0-2, Freemantle 0-4). Rebounds_Toledo 34 (Millner 15), Xavier 38 (Carter 13). Assists_Toledo 13 (Jackson 6), Xavier 16 (Scruggs 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 19, Xavier 19. A_300 (10,250).

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need