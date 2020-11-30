Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

E. KENTUCKY (2-1)

King 11-20 0-0 25, Moreno 2-4 0-0 5, Green 3-18 3-4 9, Lewis 7-14 5-6 20, Robb 6-13 3-3 19, Brown 4-14 4-4 12, Cruickshank 1-3 0-0 3, Faye 1-4 0-0 3, Balogun 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 15-17 96.

XAVIER (4-0)

Carter 6-11 7-8 20, Freemantle 11-12 1-2 24, Johnson 7-12 1-2 18, Odom 3-6 0-2 6, Scruggs 3-6 3-3 9, Tandy 3-9 11-13 18, Griffin 2-2 0-0 4, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 23-30 99.

Halftime_Xavier 48-39. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 11-36 (Robb 4-11, King 3-5, Cruickshank 1-2, Moreno 1-2, Faye 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Brown 0-2, Green 0-7), Xavier 6-19 (Johnson 3-7, Carter 1-2, Freemantle 1-2, Tandy 1-5, Scruggs 0-3). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 32 (King 10), Xavier 44 (Freemantle 12). Assists_E. Kentucky 15 (Green 6), Xavier 23 (Odom 6). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 24, Xavier 17.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor