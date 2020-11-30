Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT

E. KENTUCKY (2-1)
King 11-20 0-0 25, Moreno 2-4 0-0 5, Green 3-18 3-4 9, Lewis 7-14 5-6 20, Robb 6-13 3-3 19, Brown 4-14 4-4 12, Cruickshank 1-3 0-0 3, Faye 1-4 0-0 3, Balogun 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 15-17 96.
XAVIER (4-0)
Carter 6-11 7-8 20, Freemantle 11-12 1-2 24, Johnson 7-12 1-2 18, Odom 3-6 0-2 6, Scruggs 3-6 3-3 9, Tandy 3-9 11-13 18, Griffin 2-2 0-0 4, Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 23-30 99.
Halftime_Xavier 48-39. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 11-36 (Robb 4-11, King 3-5, Cruickshank 1-2, Moreno 1-2, Faye 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Brown 0-2, Green 0-7), Xavier 6-19 (Johnson 3-7, Carter 1-2, Freemantle 1-2, Tandy 1-5, Scruggs 0-3). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 32 (King 10), Xavier 44 (Freemantle 12). Assists_E. Kentucky 15 (Green 6), Xavier 23 (Odom 6). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 24, Xavier 17.
