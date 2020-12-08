2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

Nov. 24 Record 1. Alabama 9-0 2. Notre Dame 10-0 3. Clemson 9-1 4. Ohio State 5-0 5. Texas A&M 7-1 6. Florida 8-1 7. Iowa State 8-2 8. Cincinnati 8-0 9. Georgia 6-2 10. Miami 8-1 11. Oklahoma 7-2 12. Indiana 6-1 13. Coastal Carolina 10-0 14. Northwestern 5-1 15. USC 4-0 16. Iowa 5-2 17. North Carolina 7-3 18. BYU 9-1 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 20. Texas 6-3 21. Colorado 4-0 22. Oklahoma State 6-3 23. NC State 8-3 24. Tulsa 6-1 25. Missouri 5-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

