2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 5:45 pm
Playoff Rankings for Dec. 20
Record
1. Alabama 11-0
2. Clemson 10-1
3. Ohio State 6-0
4. Notre Dame 10-1
5. Texas A&M 8-1
6. Oklahoma 8-2
7. Florida 8-3
8. Cincinnati 9-0
9. Georgia 7-2
10. Iowa State 8-3
11. Indiana 6-1
12. Coastal Carolina 11-0
13. North Carolina 8-3
14. Northwestern 6-2
15. Iowa 6-2
16. BYU 10-1
17. Southern Cal 5-1
18. Miami 8-2
19. Louisiana 9-1
20. Texas 6-3
21. Oklahoma St. 7-3
22. San Jose St. 7-0
23. NC State 8-3
24. Tulsa 6-2
25. Oregon 4-2

Playoff semifinal pairings: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

