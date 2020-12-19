2020 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2020 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include pro-rated salaries (60/162 as per the March agreement between MLB and the MLBPA) and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses (as per the March agreement), non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|L.A. Dodgers
|$98,596,239
|N.Y. Yankees
|83,561,405
|N.Y. Mets
|83,386,464
|Houston
|81,422,510
|Chicago Cubs
|80,584,972
|San Diego
|76,324,784
|Washington
|76,195,840
|Texas
|75,194,495
|L.A. Angels
|69,858,103
|St. Louis
|69,331,172
|San Francisco
|66,710,217
|Philadelphia
|65,073,877
|Boston
|64,338,341
|Atlanta
|62,896,993
|Cincinnati
|57,693,627
|Colorado
|57,342,920
|Seattle
|55,213,899
|Toronto
|54,610,530
|Minnesota
|52,627,942
|Chicago White Sox
|52,591,640
|Miami
|46,304,592
|Detroit
|44,920,345
|Milwaukee
|41,514,490
|Arizona
|40,297,203
|Kansas City
|39,188,531
|Oakland
|37,304,214
|Cleveland
|36,441,612
|Tampa Bay
|29,411,350
|Pittsburgh
|24,056,794
|Baltimore
|23,487,072
|Total
|$1,746,482,173
