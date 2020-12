2021/22 U.S. Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times TBA

January — exhibition TBA

March 22-30 — Two exhibitions TBA

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Honduras

a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica

b-July 2-4 — vs. Canada

b-July — vs. Martinique

b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Jamaica

q-Oct. 4-13 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Nov, 8-17 — vs. Mexico

q-Nov. 8-17 — at Jamaica

2022

q-Jan. 24-Feb. 2 — vs. Group A of F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)

q-Jan. 24-Feb. 2 — at Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)

q-Jan, 24-Feb. 2 — vs. Honduras

q-March 21-30 — at Mexico

q-March 21-30— vs. Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)

q-March 21-30 — at Costa Rica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

