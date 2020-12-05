Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 48

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

TARLETON STATE (1-2)

Hicks 1-4 3-4 5, Jackson 2-6 8-14 12, Bogues 2-3 2-4 6, Gipson 5-9 0-0 10, Daniel 3-4 0-2 6, Dotsenko 1-5 0-0 3, Small 1-2 4-5 6, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ngalamulume 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-35 17-29 48.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-0)

Simmons 3-6 3-4 9, Kohl 2-3 3-4 8, Daniels 4-11 0-0 11, Mason 2-7 3-5 8, Miller 2-5 2-2 8, Gayman 2-5 0-0 5, Pleasant 3-7 1-3 7, Allen 3-4 2-2 8, Morris 2-4 0-0 5, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Steele 0-2 0-2 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-22 69.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton State 1-8 (Dotsenko 1-2, Bogues 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Gipson 0-3), Abilene Christian 9-27 (Daniels 3-7, Miller 2-5, Kohl 1-1, Morris 1-2, Gayman 1-3, Mason 1-4, Allen 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Steele 0-1). Fouled Out_Hicks. Rebounds_Tarleton State 30 (Daniel 8), Abilene Christian 29 (Gayman 6). Assists_Tarleton State 5 (Hicks, Jackson, Gipson, Daniel, Small 1), Abilene Christian 15 (Miller 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton State 25, Abilene Christian 21. A_296 (4,600).

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit