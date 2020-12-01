On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Abilene Christian 81, Howard Payne 51

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:47 pm
HOWARD PAYNE (0-1)

Jam.Helzer 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 1-5 1-2 3, Ballou 3-6 2-2 9, Cox 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 4-12 0-0 10, Adkins 2-4 0-0 4, Ridder 2-5 0-0 5, Godfrey 1-2 0-2 2, House 2-4 4-5 8, Erskin 0-2 0-0 0, Jac.Helzer 0-1 4-4 4, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Tousha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 11-15 51.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (4-0)

Gayman 2-4 0-0 5, Kohl 6-10 0-0 12, Daniels 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 2-6 2-2 6, Miller 2-2 2-4 7, McLaughlin 6-11 0-0 17, Simmons 3-5 1-3 7, Morris 1-3 1-2 4, Richardson 4-10 1-2 10, Steele 2-7 2-2 6, Allen 0-3 3-4 3, Cameron 1-2 0-2 2, Hiepler 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-70 12-21 81.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 44-25. 3-Point Goals_Howard Payne 6-19 (Smith 2-4, Ballou 1-2, Jam.Helzer 1-2, Ridder 1-2, Cox 1-5, Adkins 0-1, Collins 0-1, Godfrey 0-1, Thompson 0-1), Abilene Christian 9-33 (McLaughlin 5-8, Miller 1-1, Gayman 1-2, Morris 1-3, Richardson 1-5, Brooks 0-1, Cameron 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Allen 0-2, Mason 0-2, Steele 0-3, Daniels 0-4). Fouled Out_Jam.Helzer, Thompson. Rebounds_Howard Payne 27 (Thompson 8), Abilene Christian 45 (McLaughlin 10). Assists_Howard Payne 9 (Thompson, Adkins, Godfrey 2), Abilene Christian 19 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Howard Payne 21, Abilene Christian 16. A_212 (4,600).

