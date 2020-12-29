On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Abilene Christian 82, Dallas Christian 44

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 11:04 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-5)

Hobson 2-9 1-3 5, Barth 2-10 0-1 6, Battles 1-3 0-0 2, Chambers-Harris 4-9 3-5 14, Valdes 3-7 0-0 8, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Ja.Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Kari 0-1 0-0 0, Mendez 0-2 0-0 0, Compton 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 15-49 4-9 44.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (8-2)

Pleasant 5-8 4-7 15, Kohl 3-7 2-3 8, D.Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 3-4 3-4 10, Miller 3-4 0-1 6, McLaughlin 1-8 0-2 3, Allen 3-5 2-3 8, Steele 3-5 0-0 6, Hiepler 1-4 0-0 3, Morris 3-4 1-1 8, Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Gayman 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 31-61 14-23 82.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 54-21. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 10-22 (Chambers-Harris 3-4, Compton 3-4, Barth 2-5, Valdes 2-5, Kari 0-1, Mendez 0-1, Tucker 0-2), Abilene Christian 6-29 (Gayman 1-1, Mason 1-2, Morris 1-2, Pleasant 1-2, Hiepler 1-4, McLaughlin 1-7, Allen 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Kohl 0-1, Miller 0-1, Cameron 0-2, Steele 0-2, D.Daniels 0-3). Fouled Out_Tucker. Rebounds_Dallas Christian 23 (Barth, Mendez 5), Abilene Christian 41 (Pleasant 8). Assists_Dallas Christian 8 (Barth 3), Abilene Christian 18 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 22, Abilene Christian 16. A_194 (4,600).

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier