Abilene Christian 95, Hardin-Simmons 73

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:25 pm
HARDIN-SIMMONS (0-2)

Chambliss 0-3 0-0 0, Quinn 1-6 1-2 3, Brennon 4-8 2-3 10, Cobb 3-4 1-1 8, Walsh 6-12 4-4 18, Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Wooldridge 3-3 2-2 9, Robinson 3-8 0-0 7, Stewart 1-1 0-0 2, Bartoszek 1-3 2-3 4, Vicente 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-57 12-15 73.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (7-1)

Pleasant 7-14 5-8 20, Kohl 4-8 4-7 12, Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 3-6 4-6 10, Miller 2-5 4-7 9, Simmons 6-8 3-4 16, Gayman 1-4 2-2 4, McLaughlin 1-4 2-2 5, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Morris 2-4 2-5 6, Cameron 0-1 1-2 1, Steele 0-1 0-0 0, Hiepler 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 27-43 95.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 47-41. 3-Point Goals_Hardin-Simmons 7-16 (Walsh 2-3, Brown 1-1, Cobb 1-1, Wooldridge 1-1, Vicente 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Brennon 0-1, Quinn 0-2), Abilene Christian 4-17 (Pleasant 1-1, Simmons 1-2, McLaughlin 1-3, Miller 1-4, Gayman 0-1, Mason 0-1, Steele 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Morris 0-2). Rebounds_Hardin-Simmons 31 (Brown, Wooldridge 7), Abilene Christian 37 (Simmons 9). Assists_Hardin-Simmons 13 (Quinn 4), Abilene Christian 16 (Miller 6). Total Fouls_Hardin-Simmons 29, Abilene Christian 18. A_228 (4,600).

