On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Abilene Christian routs Dallas Christian 82-44

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 15 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian easily beat Dallas Christian 82-44 on Tuesday night.

Coryon Mason added 10 points for Abilene Christian (8-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Immanuel Allen chipped in eight points. Cameron Steele had seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian dominated the first half and led 54-21 at halftime. The Wildcats’ 54 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Jordan Chambers-Harris had 14 points for the Crusaders.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier