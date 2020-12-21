On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Abogidi double-double helps WSU cruise by Prairie View 90-62

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:25 pm
1 min read
      

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 16 points with 14 rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots as Washington State remained unbeaten, dispatching Prairie View A&M 90-62 Monday night.

Abogidi became the first Cougar with back-to-back double-doubles since CJ Elleby in February. He was 5-for-7 shooting and made 5 of 6 free throws.

At 7-0, the Cougars are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season and the 90 points is a season high.

Noah Williams added 13 points, Isaac Bonton 12 with seven assists and Andrej Jakimovski 11 as Washington State shot 48% (30 of 62) and made a season-best 13 3-pointers. Williams, Jakimovski and Aljaz Kunc each drained 3 from distance. Kunc scored 11 points.

Damari Parris led Prairie View A&M (1-3) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Mack added 14 points and 10 assists. The Panthers were playing their first game since Nov. 29 because of COVID-19 issues among its own program and opponents.

After an initial eight minutes of back-and-forth scoring, Washington State sprinted away on a 12-0 run featuring two 3-pointers from Ryan Rapp and another from Jakimovski to lead 29-13 with 9:37 remaining until halftime.

The lead stayed in double digits the rest of the way.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station