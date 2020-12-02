On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

About 250 fans allowed into Atlético’s Copa del Rey game

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 1:08 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — A crowd of about 250 people will be allowed to watch Cardassar play Atlético Madrid in a Copa del Rey match this month, marking the return of fans to a top soccer competition in Spain.

Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that its Dec. 16 game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.

Cardassar said 150 children and 100 club members will have access to tickets. Fifty members of the media will also be in the stadium.

Fans are yet to be allowed back into league matches in Spain, which was one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic and has seen a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game