ACU looks to extend streak vs Lamar

Lamar (2-7, 1-0) vs. Abilene Christian (8-2, 0-0)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lamar. In its last seven wins against the Cardinals, Abilene Christian has won by an average of 11 points. Lamar’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, an 80-61 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOE: In nine games this season, Abilene Christian’s Joe Pleasant has shot 45.9 percent.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 52.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 57.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 10th among Division I teams. The Lamar offense has averaged 60.2 points through nine games (ranked 255th, nationally).

