Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

ACU looks to extend streak vs Lamar

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

Lamar (2-7, 1-0) vs. Abilene Christian (8-2, 0-0)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lamar. In its last seven wins against the Cardinals, Abilene Christian has won by an average of 11 points. Lamar’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, an 80-61 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively scored 34 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOE: In nine games this season, Abilene Christian’s Joe Pleasant has shot 45.9 percent.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 52.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 57.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 10th among Division I teams. The Lamar offense has averaged 60.2 points through nine games (ranked 255th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio National Guard forward observer is ARCENT NCO of Year