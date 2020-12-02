Trending:
Adams-Woods lifts Cincinnati over Lipscomb 67-55

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:30 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mika Adams-Woods posted 16 points as Cincinnati beat Lipscomb 67-55 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had 12 points and three blocks for Cincinnati (1-0). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 11 points and David DeJulius had six rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson and Greg Jones each scored 12 points for the Bisons (1-2). Ahsan Asadullah had three assists and seven turnovers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

