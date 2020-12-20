On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Agnew scores 16 to carry UTEP past Benedictine Mesa 79-59

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Christian Agnew came off the bench to score 16 points to lift UTEP to a 79-59 win over Benedictine Mesa on Sunday.

Tydus Verhoeven had a career-high 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for UTEP (4-2). Bryson Williams added nine points and eight rebounds.

Souley Boum, whose 22 points per game leads the Miners, scored 7 points in 19 minutes.

Nick Sessions had 13 points and nine rebounds for the NAIA Redhawks. Treviance Carolina added 11 points and six rebounds. Austin Denham had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine