Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past N. Kentucky 70-60

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:34 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Akuchie recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 70-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Naz Bohannon had 19 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (4-1, 1-1 Horizon League). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 13 points.

Trevon Faulkner had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (3-4, 1-1). Adrian Nelson added 12 rebounds.

The Penguins evened the season series against the Norse with the win. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 79-64 last Saturday. Youngstown State faces Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday. Northern Kentucky matches up against Oakland on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

