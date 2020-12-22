Alabama 85, ETSU 69

ETSU (4-4)

Adheke 1-1 0-1 2, Monsanto 8-13 1-1 23, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, L.Brewer 6-12 4-6 18, Sloan 4-8 5-6 14, S.Smith 1-5 1-2 3, T.Brewer 1-3 0-0 2, Niblack 2-4 0-0 4, Amaefule 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 24-50 12-19 69.

ALABAMA (5-3)

Bruner 2-4 3-4 8, Jones 2-7 4-5 8, Primo 1-5 1-2 3, Jah.Quinerly 4-8 5-8 14, Shackelford 8-15 2-5 26, Ellis 3-4 0-0 7, Reese 3-8 0-0 7, Gary 3-5 0-2 6, Ambrose-Hylton 2-2 0-0 4, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jad.Quinerly 1-1 0-0 2, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 15-26 85.

Halftime_Alabama 36-35. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 9-25 (Monsanto 6-10, L.Brewer 2-6, Sloan 1-4, T.Brewer 0-1, Patterson 0-2, S.Smith 0-2), Alabama 12-34 (Shackelford 8-13, Bruner 1-2, Ellis 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-5, Reese 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Primo 0-4). Fouled Out_Jah.Quinerly. Rebounds_ETSU 22 (Monsanto 9), Alabama 35 (Bruner 8). Assists_ETSU 9 (Sloan 5), Alabama 20 (Jah.Quinerly 9). Total Fouls_ETSU 25, Alabama 20. A_2,055 (15,383).

