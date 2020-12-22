On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Alabama 85, ETSU 69

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:45 pm
< a min read
      

ETSU (4-4)

Adheke 1-1 0-1 2, Monsanto 8-13 1-1 23, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, L.Brewer 6-12 4-6 18, Sloan 4-8 5-6 14, S.Smith 1-5 1-2 3, T.Brewer 1-3 0-0 2, Niblack 2-4 0-0 4, Amaefule 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 24-50 12-19 69.

ALABAMA (5-3)

Bruner 2-4 3-4 8, Jones 2-7 4-5 8, Primo 1-5 1-2 3, Jah.Quinerly 4-8 5-8 14, Shackelford 8-15 2-5 26, Ellis 3-4 0-0 7, Reese 3-8 0-0 7, Gary 3-5 0-2 6, Ambrose-Hylton 2-2 0-0 4, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jad.Quinerly 1-1 0-0 2, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 15-26 85.

Halftime_Alabama 36-35. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 9-25 (Monsanto 6-10, L.Brewer 2-6, Sloan 1-4, T.Brewer 0-1, Patterson 0-2, S.Smith 0-2), Alabama 12-34 (Shackelford 8-13, Bruner 1-2, Ellis 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-5, Reese 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Primo 0-4). Fouled Out_Jah.Quinerly. Rebounds_ETSU 22 (Monsanto 9), Alabama 35 (Bruner 8). Assists_ETSU 9 (Sloan 5), Alabama 20 (Jah.Quinerly 9). Total Fouls_ETSU 25, Alabama 20. A_2,055 (15,383).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity