On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Alabama 86, UNLV 74

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

UNLV (0-3)

Mbacke Diong 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 5-11 1-2 11, Grill 10-17 0-0 27, Hamilton 7-21 2-2 17, Jenkins 4-14 0-0 12, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Tillis 1-1 0-0 3, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 3-4 74.

ALABAMA (2-1)

Bruner 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 7-9 1-3 16, Petty 7-12 2-3 22, Jah.Quinerly 6-11 6-6 19, Shackelford 4-10 2-5 13, Primo 4-8 0-0 11, Rojas 0-3 0-0 0, Reese 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 29-60 13-19 86.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 13-33 (Grill 7-12, Jenkins 4-10, Tillis 1-1, Hamilton 1-5, Wood 0-2, Coleman 0-3), Alabama 15-40 (Petty 6-10, Primo 3-6, Shackelford 3-7, Jones 1-3, Jah.Quinerly 1-4, Reese 1-6, Bruner 0-1, Rojas 0-3). Fouled Out_Hamilton. Rebounds_UNLV 35 (Mbacke Diong 9), Alabama 35 (Bruner 7). Assists_UNLV 13 (Coleman 5), Alabama 21 (Petty 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 19, Alabama 10.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game