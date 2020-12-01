Alabama 86, UNLV 74

UNLV (0-3)
Mbacke Diong 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 5-11 1-2 11, Grill 10-17 0-0 27, Hamilton 7-21 2-2 17, Jenkins 4-14 0-0 12, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Tillis 1-1 0-0 3, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 3-4 74.
ALABAMA (2-1)
Bruner 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 7-9 1-3 16, Petty 7-12 2-3 22, Jah.Quinerly 6-11 6-6 19, Shackelford 4-10 2-5 13, Primo 4-8 0-0 11, Rojas 0-3 0-0 0, Reese 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 29-60 13-19 86.
Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 13-33 (Grill 7-12, Jenkins 4-10, Tillis 1-1, Hamilton 1-5, Wood 0-2, Coleman 0-3), Alabama 15-40 (Petty 6-10, Primo 3-6, Shackelford 3-7, Jones 1-3, Jah.Quinerly 1-4, Reese 1-6, Bruner 0-1, Rojas 0-3). Fouled Out_Hamilton. Rebounds_UNLV 35 (Mbacke Diong 9), Alabama 35 (Bruner 7). Assists_UNLV 13 (Coleman 5), Alabama 21 (Petty 6). Total Fouls_UNLV 19, Alabama 10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments