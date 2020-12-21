Albany goes up against Niagara

Niagara (2-3) vs. Albany (0-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Albany in an early season matchup. Niagara won easily 81-61 over Fairfield on Saturday. Albany lost 65-60 to Maryland-Baltimore County on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Albany’s Antonio Rizzuto has averaged 12.5 points while Kellon Taylor has put up 10 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 13.6 points and six rebounds while Kobi Nwandu has put up 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has lost its last three road games, scoring 49.3 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has committed a turnover on just 13.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Great Danes have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.