Sports News

Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to US

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 12:45 pm
LONDON (AP) — American Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan won’t be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.

The forward has managed to play only five times — scoring twice — for the London Women’s Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.

“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family,” Morgan said on Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special.”

Morgan was signed to the Orlando Pride before joining Tottenham in September.

