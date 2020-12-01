Alisson injury adds to Liverpool’s defensive problems

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 3:54 pm
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s defensive problems intensified Tuesday after goalkeeper Alisson Becker was ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp for up to two weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Brazil international picked up the injury in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, Klopp said, but he finished the game.

Klopp said a scan showed a “little” problem, which was enough to keep Alisson out of the Champions League match against Ajax on Tuesday.

Asked how long Alisson could be missing, Klopp added: “Probably for another week. We don’t know exactly, 10-14 days.”

Liverpool is already missing almost its entire first-choice defense, with center backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also sidelined.

James Milner, who can act as cover for both full backs, got injured at Brighton, too, and missed the Ajax game.

Liverpool’s next game in the Premier League is on Sunday at home to Wolverhampton, which beat Arsenal away over the weekend.

